RAVE to the gentleman (and his passenger) who found my wallet in a Bellevue parking lot and returned it to my home in North Seattle — no easy task with bridge and road closures. You are a good egg and I promise to pay it forward!
RANT to people without masks. We were in a Black Diamond bakery recently, wearing our masks and properly distanced at their doughnut, pastry, cookie counter. I looked behind us and there were four adults who seemed totally oblivious to all the signs requiring masks. Behind the counter the attendants, who are masked, said nothing to the mask offenders. Why were these people not told politely to come back when they are wearing masks?
RANT to the person who recently dumped a large bag full of garbage on the street in my Shoreline neighborhood. Rant to all people who litter our communities and environment. Trash cans and garbage bags are abundant. How about using them?
