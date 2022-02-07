RAVE to the man who used his pocketknife to fix the mini library in front of our home. The door wouldn’t close after the wood expanded in the wet weather and it was wide open. You appeared to be experiencing homeless, but set your belongings aside and took the time to reposition a few screws. We are grateful for your kindness.
RANT to drivers that believe they must always have every forward-facing light on at full brightness whenever it’s dark. The effect is especially overpowering when their vehicle is a large SUV or a pickup. I know of no conditions wherein the simultaneous use of high beams and fog lights is appropriate. Find another way to take out your macho instincts.
RAVE to the adult and two children picking up garbage as they walked along 38th Avenue South in the Mount Baker/Columbia City neighborhood. Thank you for your efforts and your great example of community spirit!
