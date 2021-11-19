RANT to ferry terminal signs. How come the signs posted by the state’s ferry system announcing the fees for vehicles and passengers are only posted when you arrive at the ticket windows? And, even then, are in small print and difficult to read. You’d think those fee schedules that change with the seasons would be announced somewhere before you arrive at the windows so drivers or passengers can make an attempt to come up with sufficient or correct change. Hey, stopping to release seat belts and reaching for wallets, purses or pocket change isn’t easy and makes you feel like you’re holding up the line, right?
RAVE to the librarians at the Lake Forest Park King County library who continued serving patrons despite no electric power in the mall. They barricaded the front door with a long table and helped patrons who had come to pick up books on hold.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.