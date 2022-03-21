RAVE to the hero Samaritan who picked up the very heavy pack that had fallen off my husband’s bike while he was riding on the 520 bridge and carried it along during his recreational run, in order to try to get it back to my husband. When my husband realized, quite a ways into his journey, that it had fallen off his rack he was distraught, since it held his wallet, car keys and extra bicycle battery. Imagine his extreme delight when he spied this runner carrying it up to him as he rode back on the path to search for it! What a great guy! Thanks so much, mystery man!
RANT to the obnoxious driver in Ballard who stopped to yell at us when we were in the crosswalk. The yellow light you referred to is for cars (you) not pedestrians (us). We had the crosswalk light in our favor, if you had been paying attention!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.