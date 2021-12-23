RANT to me for not intervening on a recent Alaska Airlines flight from Bozeman. The flight attendant started harassing a passenger about her dog. He insisted that she have the dog confined to her carrier, zipped shut and under the seat the entire time. Our flight was delayed, and we were sitting on the tarmac for a good 45 minutes. Policy is policy, but this attendant had no ability to show a little leniency. He even refused to give her pet water. Unbelievable, especially that I did not speak up.
RAVE to the friendly customer behind me at Grand Central Bakery in Burien. He was in line to purchase some loaves of bread for acquaintances. After we chatted while in line to order, he ended up walking over to my table later, wishing me a good day and giving me an extra baguette he had purchased with his order. It was so kindly appreciated.
