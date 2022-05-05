RAVE to Tevin, a Washington State Department of Licensing representative in Kent, for his patience, positivity and professionalism in assisting me in securing my enhanced license — a great state employee!
RANT to the patient waiting at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance who was watching something on his phone, in the extra-quiet waiting room, with no earphones. Really? Everyone else hates having to be here, too, dude, but they don’t subject you and everyone else to their noise of choice.
RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Clear Alleys Program that believes plastic bags will stop rotting garbage and trash from fouling our alleys. “Daily pickup” is a joke if the drivers don’t also pick up the trash strewn all down the alley. Supervision might be helpful. Rave to the downtown ambassadors who do their best to clean up after the disastrous Clear Alleys Program. They’ve done more for downtown than anyone. Bravo!
