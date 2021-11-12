RANT to speeders and pushy tailgaters who make driving dangerous and unpleasant. I miss the "good old days" when Washington drivers were considerate.
RAVE to kindness. After attending the wonderful La Bohème the other night, I realized one of my family heirloom antique earrings was missing — who knew you had to screw those down until your lobes are numb. With little hope, I decided to contact the Seattle Opera to see if anyone turned it in. They responded to my email within one day(!) and directed me to the Seattle Center. I called them and they answered the phone(!) and someone had turned it in! I was so inspired to know that someone took the time to turn it in. And I have renewed hope in my fellow humans that small acts of kindness and efficiency are still happening out there. Thank you to whoever took the time to turn it in, the earring was from my grandmother, and I appreciate it!
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.