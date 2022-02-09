RAVE to EvergreenHealth security member Alan, on Jan. 26, who drove me though parking garages to find my parked vehicle when I forgot where I parked it after visiting my brother, a patient at Evergreen.
RANT to the increasing number of Seattle-area drivers who tailgate. Speed limits are not "guidelines" — they are the legal driving speed. When I'm driving at the speed limit (or a bit above), you driving three or four behind me is not going to make me go any faster, and is extremely dangerous. Back off and slow down.
RAVE to the two women who stopped to help me after I fell on the run leading to the Tye Mill chair at Stevens Pass on Jan. 19. They made sure I got my ski back on and was safe to continue to the lodge to meet my daughter to go home. Thank you, my snow heroes!
