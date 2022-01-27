RAVE to businesses that require showing COVID-19 vaccination cards. They make me feel safe enough to enter. I will not enter a business that does not require this. It shows they don't care about their customers.
RANT AND RAVE Rant to the middle-of-the-night thieves who are regularly stealing building materials from a development project in Covington. Rave to the hidden game cameras that are catching their antics quite clearly!
RAVE to the Seattle Department of Transportation crew who promptly filled the gaping hole that opened up after the recent freeze and thaw on Third Avenue Northwest! That hole threatened to swallow my Mustang whole! Thanks!
RANT to the man behind us in line as we were having our vaccination status and IDs checked who asked if they would ask to see our yellow stars next. Please leave this city!
