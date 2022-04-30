RAVE to the city of Shoreline for Hamlin Park. Beautiful, clean, peaceful — a true gem to enjoy in any weather!
RANT to dog owners who ignore trail etiquette (and signs) and allow their dogs to run free on trails. The rest of us don't think your dog is wonderful and takes precedence over our enjoyment of a walk in the woods, and the wild animals don't either.
RAVE to the Bellevue paramedics who rescued me! I took a spill out of my wheelchair and ended up trapped underneath it. I managed to get myself free from the chair, but not from the floor. The two paramedics were quick, professional and courteous!
RANT to people who remove their masks in the library when having a coughing fit. It effects everyone negatively and prompts parents of unvaccinated children to leave sooner than planned.
