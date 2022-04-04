RAVE to a wholesale club's gas stations for being gas and nothing but! No overflowing trash cans, filthy windshield-water bins, stores selling junk food, broken card readers and gas pump video ads. The lower prices are a delightful bonus!
RANT to the guy who uses the stationary bike routinely at my fitness center and doesn’t bother to flip the color-coded tag on the machine to red, indicating to the staff that the equipment needs to be cleaned so the next user doesn’t have to be exposed to your sweaty germs. Even without a pandemic going on … this is gross!
RANT to the butchering of plants. When in doubt, consult with a professional or plant amnesty.
RANT to a local radio station's weather forecasts. Is it really necessary to have background music? It is very difficult for those that are hard of hearing to understand with music interfering with the spoken word.
