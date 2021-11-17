RAVE to the Central Washington University band for a highly talented and spirited performance from before the most recent game began through to the end. It was an impressive performance, and they deserve some recognition. We were very proud alums as we enjoyed the performance along with the football game.
RANT AND RAVE Rave to Burien Walgreens pharmacy workers. They are extremely short-handed every day and yet are doing more now than ever before. From drive-thru coronavirus testing, COVID-19 vaccines on top of flu, pneumonia, shingles and other vaccines, dealing with insurance issues and filling prescriptions while ensuring your multiple subscriptions don’t cause an interaction. They are the person the frustrated customer deals with after a long wait and yet they are still kind, patient and compassionate. Rant to the Walgreens suits putting profit over employees and customer service. They wouldn’t last a day behind the counter.
