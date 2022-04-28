RANT AND RAVE to a local ski area. Rave because they've got great ski terrain. Rant because if you want to buy one can of beer, it's $9! Good grief, I wouldn't pay $9 for a whole six-pack! How can people be that cruel? Thankfully, I always bring my own.
RANT to the luxury car make, and its ad agency, for the obnoxious commercial smearing a symphony orchestra and a legendary composer by having them play a widely known and beautiful passage ear-splittingly off-key, presumably to demonstrate the car’s ability to shut out the pains of the world just by closing its windows and reclining its seats. Do luxury car buyers enjoy slandering composers of masterpieces or dedicated musicians? I doubt it, and I know that next time I’m in the market, that car’s not going to be on my list.
