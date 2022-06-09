RANT AND RAVE Rant to the needless removal of mature trees in Edmonds and elsewhere to “improve views.” Rave to communities like Woodway that recognize and embrace the natural beauty of the Northwest by preventing removal of mature trees.
RAVE to the Green Lake pizza shop employee who saw my disappointment when I found out they did not accept cash and I did not have a credit card. He said, "Do you have close to the exact amount in cash?" I did, and he paid for my pizza with his personal credit card. I reimbursed him and was blown away by the service. The pizza tasted extra good that night.
RANT to the large drug chain that won’t take prescription discount cards. I guess profits outweigh the ability of their former customers to purchase medications.
