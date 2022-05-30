RANT to McCaw Hall for not selling decaf coffee at their concession stands. Really? The vast majority of your Seattle Opera crowd is middle-aged (or older), most of whom would love a cup of coffee but can't take the "fully leaded" that late at night.
RAVE to the Seattle Public Library's teen pride reading list! I found so many great books that my teenage kid loved. And rave for books about LGBTQ+ kids that have happy endings. When I was a teen/young adult there were few if any LGBTQ+ books and they generally ended in tragedy.
RANT to the person who chose to steal a handmade item from my booth at a recent outdoor pet special event. Amid a fun day filled with beautiful sunshine, wagging tails, and happy dog lovers of all ages, your mean-spirited crime was just a pathetic display of greed and entitlement.
