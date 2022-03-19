RANT to the woman who snapped off several gardenia flowers from a bush at the Bitter Lake Playfield. Following her example, the youngster who was with her then proceeded to pluck flowers. What kind of example is this to set for this child, for anyone? The vegetation is for everyone to enjoy; please respect the beauty of public places otherwise there will be none left.
RAVE to me and my neighbors. We borrowed a can of orange spray paint from a local graffiti artist and sprayed our catalytic converters bright, identifiable orange. The thief can exhaust some time cleaning it if they steal it.
RANT to the Ballard High School students who park in the spaces designated for the pool. People who cannot walk long distances rely on these spaces and go home when there is no parking available close to the pool.
