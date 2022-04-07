RANT AND RAVE Rave to me for stopping for pedestrians. Rant to those who can’t be bothered to give a small wave or any indication of acknowledgment.
RANT to no-shows. If I go to the trouble of giving away an item on Freecycle or a Buy Nothing group, why do you think it’s OK to just not show up after confirming you want the item?
RANT to banks that eliminate their drive-thrus in favor of ATMs. It is safer and easier for those who are older, have physical disabilities, or who have children in the car, to just drive up and speak to a human to cash a check or make a deposit. The one at our bank in Woodinville had a "temporarily closed" sign on the window and the employee inside said that while on that day they were short-staffed, it had been kept open because of the pandemic but they don't know how long the drive-thru will remain available.
