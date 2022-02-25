RANT You know who you are: You build all these modern townhomes, but leave out the dining rooms! Who decided that humans only sit on a couch and eat anymore? For a million dollars it seems like one should have a place to dine like a civilized human.
RAVE to a worker at the Renton Chamber of Commerce who located a family for me that had moved from there with no forwarding address. She located their daughter, had the daughter call me, and I had all the information that I had tried to find.
RANT to the people who drive vehicles that make above average noise. What makes you think it’s OK to wake people, stop conversations and disturb people's thoughts?
RANT AND RAVE Rave to Cirque du Soleil for a wonderful, entertaining show. Rant to the staff who ignored the young women in the row in front of us who were videotaping almost the entire show.
