RANT to the people in restaurants who complain about their food and when the server apologizes and offers to bring something else or some other option they say, "Oh no, that’s okay." Even when the server takes it off the tab, they say, "You didn’t have to do that." Why complain? Any decent restaurant wants their customers happy.
RANT AND RAVE Rant to whoever stole my wallet last week at the Redmond Safeway and made huge charges at Target and a local liquor store. My bank did reverse the charges, and it was reported to the police. I did not know it had been taken until I reached the check stand. HUGE rave to the customer behind me who paid for my groceries. It has been paid forward via Safeway for their plan to donate groceries. Thank you.
