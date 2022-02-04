RAVE to manufacturers who label fitted bottom sheets with a "top or bottom" tag! No more circling the bed trying to figure out which corner to put on first. Nope! Not that way …
RANT to grocery apps. Does anyone else find it discriminatory for grocery chains to advertise digital coupons in order to buy items for the sale price? For those of us with limited knowledge about loading the apps on our cellphones, and for those that don’t even have cellphones, the price can be much more.
RANT to folks who don't bother to say thank you. I just gave away a $500 sofa on Craigslist. There was no acknowledgment at the time of pickup or after the fact. A common occurrence is on the narrow streets of Seattle neighborhoods. After pulling over and allowing somebody to continue down the road, not even a wave of thanks.
