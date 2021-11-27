RANT to the TV weather people who routinely show weather maps with graphics representing the changing weather over a certain time period. The little clock at the top ticks off the passing hours. But both go very fast, and you can only look at one. So you never know exactly what they're talking about. If the weather person stated the passing hours verbally, that would be helpful!
RAVE to Seattle City Light for practicing conservation mowing along the Chief Sealth Trail during 2021. I run this trail daily, and the number of birds who call the wild grasses and flowers home and forage for food, along with insects and critters who also inhabit this area, is wonderful to see. As an added bonus, it adds visual interest for those of us lucky enough to use this treasured path. Please keep up the wonderful practice of conservation mowing!
