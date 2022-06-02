RANT to people who bring their dogs to street festivals or parades. It is a very rare dog that enjoys loud, crowded events. Please leave your pup at home where they won't be stressed out or stepped on!
RAVE to the new Orca card website. Wow — such easy navigation. Beautiful colors, easy to read and navigate over from the old site. I lost my card and thought it would be a hassle to replace. Nope! Super easy. No inconvenience. Yay when technology works!
RANT to the person who closed the Burien Library indefinitely by setting a fire in the book drop, causing smoke and water damage to the library. Shame on you for thinking that putting a cigarette or some other lighted material in the slot was funny or smart. Your behavior was selfish and childish. Grow up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.