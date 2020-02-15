RAVE to the 99 Tunnel! It is such a pleasure to drive for 2 miles in Seattle and have no rain.
RANT to whoever is responsible for removing the Classic Arts Showcase from the KCTS lineup. I emailed Channel 9 and received an auto-generated response with no follow-up. We truly miss the fine mix of music, dance and classic film clips that were provided 24/7.
RAVE to King County for all their work reconnecting rivers with their flood plains. With the recent weather, is was evident how important it is for rivers to have plenty of space to stretch out. It makes sense to buy up and restore those floodplain properties in the region!
RANT AND RAVE Rave to businesses like my local hardware store, pizza joint and market that get involved in and support their neighborhoods. Rant to the businesses that simply sell to them.