RANT that as channels and means of communication have increased with the tech boom, language itself seems to have shrunk. Emoji have come to be used as a crutch for those who literally can't find the words. And the word "perfect" has been cheapened through heavy overuse to the point where it can no longer be trusted to mean "without defect."
RAVE to masks! I haven't had a cold in two years (or COVID).
RANT to the Renton bank for theft of items in my safety deposit box. Imagine my shock to open it and find it empty! One would think the manager would be concerned about the security of their vault and investigate, but he was apathetic and refused to even refund our box fee.
RAVE to the server at The 5 Point who came running out to our car in the rain with my phone that I had boneheadedly left on the table. Thanks again.
