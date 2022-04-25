RANT to all who use dryer sheets whose fragrance wafts through the neighborhood — there are many people with asthma, allergies, COPD and fragrance intolerance that cannot tolerate fragrance. Please be more considerate of your neighbors with health issues.
RAVE to Seattleites who have taken out their lawns in favor of native plants that help birds and pollinators! Some even leave their old seed heads and leaf litter over the winter, which helps even more. This is making neighborhood walks so much more fun!
RANT to the driver in a Grey Mercedes who was driving in front of me on South Graham Street recently. Was it really necessary to throw your bag of unfinished McDonald's out your car window onto the street? If everyone would just show a little more respect for our city and the environment, maybe Seattle could return to being the beautiful city it was not so long ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.