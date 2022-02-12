RANT to Climate Pledge Arena concessions in Mount Baker Hall. When I leave a tip for service, they add sales tax of 10.125% on that tip. Since when is sales tax applied to tipping our services?
RAVE to those who get books banned. I add those books to my must-read list. About 50 years ago, out of curiosity, I read Bernard Malamud's "The Fixer" to see why it was banned. I've been enjoying banned books ever since. I just ordered "Maus."
RANT to me for not paying my fare on the light rail from SeaTac to Northgate. As a senior, I only had to pay one measly buck to get to the airport. On my return I had to run to catch the train and I consciously skipped paying. Is there a way to pay online while en route on my smarter-than-me phone so I can be a good citizen?
