RANT to cancellation fees at fitness and yoga studios. In the early days of the pandemic, charging a late cancellation fee made sense. If you planned to attend but canceled at the last minute — or not at all — other potential attendees missed an opportunity to participate. Now, the practice of charging a late cancellation fee just feels punitive. My spot in class — and that of most other people attending — is paid by the month (or by the year), in advance. Keeping a waitlist makes sense. Continuing to charge a late cancellation fee does not; the practice feels alienating to those who support your business.
RANT to background music on news programs. A local news station has it on recorded segments, even during serious subjects. Distracting and hard to hear the actual reporter and interview. They also have their “banner” on the bottom right of the screen blocking sports scores.
