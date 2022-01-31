RAVE to the very kind (and strong) gentleman who pulled me off the escalator at Sea-Tac Airport recently after I fell backward. I’m lucky he was there! Also, thanks to the extra-attentive Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant who witnessed the event.
RANT AND RAVE Rant to the people who discard doggy-poop bags, used masks and other garbage onto our streets and parks. Rave to the people who pick up this garbage and who pull ivy from Interlaken Boulevard and Park; thanks to your dedication, the original rock walls are being recovered and the cleanliness is a joy to behold.
RANT to car drivers who drive around in these dark days with no lights on. Worse on rainy days and even worse if they drive a dark-colored car. It's a small miracle that there aren't more accidents on those dark days.
