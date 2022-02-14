RAVE to the crew at Fire Station 28 in Rainier Beach for handling my medical emergency. Within minutes of my arrival, they conducted numerous tests and sent me to Swedish for treatment. True public servants!
RANT to the people that think they should not wait in line. To make their donation at Goodwill, they just dump it in the parking lot or on the sidewalk.
RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the able-bodied, working-at-home neighbors who left icy sidewalks during the holidays (and last winter too!) Rant to the groundhog who tells us we will have six more weeks of winter. Rave to all the local stores now fully stocked with snow shovels! Until the city issues a snow shovel with each garbage and recycling container, please buy a snow shovel and put it in your shed or garage. Let's all keep our neighborhoods safe and sidewalks clear!
