RANT to dog walkers who scoop their dog's poop but then leave the plastic bag of refuse on the ground for everyone to look at/sidestep. You're responsible enough to scoop the poop but too important to carry it? Do you plan to ever come back for it or are you hoping someone less important than you will dispose of it?
RAVE to rails on steps. Love our Seattle homes with a multitude of front steps. Thank you for adding rails to help guide the way. With a recovering broken ankle, it’s nice to hold on to a bit of security.
RANT to all of the physical therapy businesses that have dropped their receptionists. I leave a message to confirm insurance coverage and schedule an appointment and the PT texts or calls back when I’m not at my desk. If I am home, there’s a big sigh at the other end when it takes me a minute to locate my paperwork so we can schedule.
