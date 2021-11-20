RANT to jaywalking. Driving along Boren Avenue on First Hill the other day in the space of a block and a half, I saw two different people jaywalk directly into moving traffic, walking slowly and deliberately across the crosswalk while oncoming traffic had the green light. People! This will not end well! These cars weigh a lot more and travel a lot.
RAVE to the tall woman moving en masse alongside fellow travelers toward the Sea-Tac security line who matter-of-factly called out to the airline passenger assistant pushing my mother in a wheelchair that my nonagenarian father was unable to match her brisk pace. And rave to the wheelchair pusher, who upon hearing the stranger's feedback, immediately eased her clip so my father could catch up and walk beside his wife of 68 years (so they could spend a week in Maui with family).
