RANT to drivers who don’t know or care that Washington state law prohibits turning when the signal is a red arrow. You should not turn to the direction of the red arrow (with few exceptions involving one way streets). Stop beeping at me while I lawfully wait for the signal to change!
RAVE to Eboyne at the Rainier Valley Square Safeway for her skilled and compassionate multitasking. While continuing to check out customers, she showed a senior citizen (my spouse) how to install and use the store's app on her phone so she could take advantage of the sale prices.
RANT to banks. It seems like no matter if you are the tenth in line or the third to cash a check, there is always just one teller. Solution: Train the suits that are just walking around or sitting in an empty office on how to become bank tellers to relieve pressure on the only one there and to get the rest of us out the door in a timely manner!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.