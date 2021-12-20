RANT to shoppers who unnecessarily hoard groceries. Do you really need five 25-pound bags of rice — only to return them when you realize that you do not? Do you not know that your returned food must be destroyed? And rant to the stores who accept returns on food that is not recalled or contaminated. Ultimately, it is the consumer who is not only inconvenienced by your selfishness but who must pay higher prices for it.
RAVE to Kaiser for their well-organized and very helpful staff, especially Emily. When I called to schedule a COVID-19 booster shot, I was told it would be a 40 minute wait. Alternatively, I could leave a callback number. Within 20 minutes, Emily called and was able to very quickly determine when the soonest opening — on a Saturday no less — and got me signed up right away. To a person, everyone I came in contact with was kind, efficient and considerate.
