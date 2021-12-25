RAVE to the staff and crew at Coulon Park for the amazing work they do keeping the park lovely. So clean and well-kept, it is a delight to see.
RANT to parking tickets. I paid for two hours and ended up being 20 minutes late. Received a $66 ticket. Really? How about a grace period or 24 hours to pay the extra time needed? But $66? I could see it if I hadn’t paid at all. If there is a more despised company in Seattle, I’d like to know who.
RANT AND RAVE Rave to the young employee at Domino's who rushed to my car after it was T-boned by a larger vehicle to ask how I was doing. Rant to the young driver of the other vehicle who, when I asked how she was doing, chastised me for not asking her sooner after she hit me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.