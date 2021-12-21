RANT to the road/sidewalk complex behind University Village. It's an asphalt patchwork of streets and poorly defined sidewalks. The increasing traffic stemming from University Village and myriad new large apartments, as well as a Burke-Gilman Trail crossing, has created a dangerous area to navigate both in a vehicle and on foot. The area has always seemed like a low priority for developing a safe thoroughfare.
RAVE to the six or more teenage children who ran in front of me at a takeout pizzeria. I was expecting chaos and disruption but found mannerly and fun loving kids who were respectful and delightful to cashier and surroundings. Parents should be proud. I was even proud!
RANT to joggers running down the middle of the street in the early morning when NO ONE can see you. Are the sidewalks not good enough for you?
