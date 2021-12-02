RANT to coffee shops (Starbucks!), supermarkets (Safeway!) and food establishments that allow pets into their places, sniffing at foods with wet noses and wagging their hair-filled tails (hairs end up on food and in drinks). It's unsanitary. Why are store owners and employees so afraid to remind pet owners that only service dogs, with approved jackets, are allowed in? Seriously, pet owners, you can't go anywhere without your buddy next to you at all times? I especially don't appreciate the employee that pets your pooch, then handles my drink or food without washing!
RAVE to the two lovely women in Edmonds who saw a couple of old people wandering around aimlessly in the cold rain at 10 p.m. They went out of their way to help them find where they parked their car. Thanks to you, we found it!
