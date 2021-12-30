RAVE for Washington Health Plan Finder. Even the day before enrollment ended, I was able to get through for help in less than a minute. The customer service provider was excellent and knowledgeable. Thanks for making a difficult process as painless and easy as possible. Impressive.
RANT to dog walkers who enter our driveway and private yard so that their dogs can "meet" our dogs. We are responsible dog owners who keep our pets confined with Invisible Fence and do not appreciate the incursion onto our property. If you feel a need for your pet to socialize with other dogs, please use the nearby dog park for that purpose.
RAVE to the motorist in Fremont this evening who stopped to compliment me on my mask. I believe it was along the lines of "diaper-wearing Democrat" and really made our night. A catchy tweet for the kids to send out.
