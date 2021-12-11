RANT to folks who blast their fireworks when a game is won. In Pierce County, we have soldiers who have returned from war with PTSD and suffer from these unnecessary noises. Be happy you live where there is no war due to the service of these men and women.
RAVE to the lovely woman and the two gentlemen who allowed me to go ahead of them in the long line at Bartell's pharmacy. I had a disabled person in the car as I was trying to pick up her medications and my husband who has Alzheimer's was becoming anxious. It was a huge help and made a difficult situation easier.
RANT to whomever came up on our porch in Ballard to pick and steal all our potted jalapeño peppers! The feeling of having been stolen from is saddening. I had the similar sad feeling when a few months ago someone stole an entire wheel off my car. Both acts left me pondering the morality of thievery.
