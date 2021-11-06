RAVE to the person at Factoria mall who found my HomeStreet credit card and dropped it off at the bank nearby. Rave to HomeStreet for immediately contacting me. You both relieved my stress and helped me remember the good in our city.
RANT to a local Thanksgiving event. Each year, the management of the senior community in which I live announces that "this year" they are providing a Thanksgiving dinner. This Thanksgiving dinner was announced, urging those interested to come to the office to sign up. The available seating? 40-50 people, and NO guests. Residents on this property? 380. One does not need a calculator to know that there will be about 330+ people with their noses pressed up against the glass, wishing they could get a free meal for Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving to those who can get a seat … this year …
