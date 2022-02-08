RANT to Sound Transit. Some of us rely on public transit and riding light rail has become unpleasant and increasingly dangerous during the pandemic. On my trip downtown on the 1 Line today, there were numerous unmasked riders, riders bypassing the fare machines and no evidence of any sort of safety patrols.
RAVE to whoever was driving the white pickup behind me on the 200th onramp to Interstate 5. It was so foggy and dark you couldn’t see traffic direction signs and I missed one and pulled right in front of them. Due to their great driving skills, they missed me which saved both us much grief!
RANT to the used masks left behind everywhere. I see thrown masks all over: on the street, in the parking lots, in the parks, etc. They look unsanitary. During my daily walk in the park, when I see them, I pick them up with a stick and toss them. Do the people think the world is a big trash can? It is a shame.
