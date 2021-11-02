RAVE to the wonderful man in the small white sedan who wove through Pacific Highway traffic to pull up beside me at a stoplight and flag my attention. I finally noticed you and rolled down my window. You told me I had a nail in my rear tire. I made it to Discount Tire. The person that looked at my tire told me both my rear tires were splitting and that my stopping for the nail probably saved my life. He said a few more miles at highway speeds and the tire would have disintegrated. Thank you so much to the driver who told me about the nail.
RANT to waiting for a red light. When waiting in line at a red stoplight, many cars leave one to two car-lengths in front of them. This is thoughtless as it can make it impossible for cars behind them to pull into a left or right turn lane to make their turn when possible.
