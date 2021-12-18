RAVE to Roosevelt High School. My heart lifted as I heard orchestra students at Roosevelt High School playing Brahms at their winter concert this year. I’m so grateful for the energy, resilience and enthusiasm of all students and teachers as we navigate a difficult time. Your efforts bring us joy!
RANT to the drivers who don’t know their high beams are on nor what it means when affected drivers flash high beams back at them.
RAVE to the crew member at Costco in Kirkland who ran after me to give me a few hundred dollars cash that I unknowingly dropped at the checkout counter. He saved my Christmas.
RANT to people who find joy in another person's sadness or disappointment.
