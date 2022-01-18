RANT to the organizations that send free gifts of return address labels. In three lifetimes, a person could never use all of them, so into the garbage they go. And rant to the organizations that send half-dollars with a request for them to be returned with a donation.
RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities for replacing the open trash cans along Alki Beach! As a frequent Alki walker I recently noticed the new (and much more attractive) covered trash cans on the restaurant side of the street! The old open containers allowed the birds and wind to throw trash everywhere, so this is a huge improvement!
RANT to the taxi driver who drove away from my West Seattle condo building after backing into my elderly friend as he was getting into the cab. After knocking him to the ground, the taxi driver sped off!
