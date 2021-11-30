RAVE to the gentlemen who helped me when I fell on the pavement face first at the Roxbury Shell. First to the guy filling up his truck who stayed with me until I could get up and walk. And rave to the Shell employee who upon hearing about my distressed knee immediately scooped up some ice in a little bag and gave it to me free of charge. As I remained in the car, making some noise at the pain, the same kind employee brought me some Advil. Thanks, guys — because of the prompt care my knee is fine!
RANT to all of the millennials who are hesitant about picking up the phone to talk to someone. Talking is so much more efficient and meaningful than texting or emailing.
Don’t worry, you are not bothering us "boomers" by calling.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.