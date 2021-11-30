RAVE to the gentlemen who helped me when I fell on the pavement face first at the Roxbury Shell. First to the guy filling up his truck who stayed with me until I could get up and walk. And rave to the Shell employee who upon hearing about my distressed knee immediately scooped up some ice in a little bag and gave it to me free of charge. As I remained in the car, making some noise at the pain, the same kind employee brought me some Advil. Thanks, guys — because of the prompt care my knee is fine!

RANT to all of the millennials who are hesitant about picking up the phone to talk to someone. Talking is so much more efficient and meaningful than texting or emailing.

Don’t worry, you are not bothering us "boomers" by calling.

Tags

Load comments