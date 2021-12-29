RANT to those people who deliver packages — including USPS — who throw your package on your porch and don’t bother to ring your doorbell. How hard is it to push a button to alert the homeowner, especially if the package is delivered after dark?
RAVE to kindness. I was walking into the Costco in Marysville with my credit card case in my hand. I dropped it, and all my cards scattered about. The wind was blowing, and a lady exiting the building stopped and helped me get all the cards. A rave to her and her quick decision to help. And to the young man who brought back a tiny piece of paper that had blown away in the wind, a rave to you also. Continue to be the kind and helpful people you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.