RAVE to the kind gentleman in the white pickup outside the Admiral Theater in West Seattle, who interrupted his journey to help pick my brother up off the ground. I couldn't have gotten him back on his feet on my own. Thank you so much for your kindness.
RANT to the grocery stores that are completely ignoring the spirit of the plastic bag ban. Offering heavier plastic bags for sale is the opposite of helping the environment. It's obvious why the ban was put in place. Shame on you for making the problem worse. We have plenty of plastic problems without more unnecessary plastic grocery bags.
RAVE to the Washington State Parks office in Olympia. Not only did an actual person answer the phone (I cannot remember that happening in years!) but she could immediately help me. No seven-minute phone tree, no transfers, etc. What a joy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.