RAVE to my neighbors. I walk a ton and I basically wave at everyone that passes by. One day while walking, three different cars passed and every one of the drivers waved and smiled at me. I don't really know them except as neighbors. It just goes to say that even a wave, smile or hi can make a difference!
RANT to the Subaru and Prius drivers in the Seattle area that do not turn on their headlights or taillights no matter the time of day. There’s a switch either on your dash or steering column that can activate these lights so other drivers can see you better.
RANT to all four local network affiliates for preempting their Sunday morning news programs, in favor of basketball, auto racing, entertainment news and gardening, at a time when we desperately need to be kept informed regarding events overseas.
