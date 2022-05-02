RAVE to car drivers who zipper merge. This allows both lanes to be fully used until coming together at the end. No more long line of cars with a wasted empty lane alongside!
RANT to drivers who are going so fast they stop in the middle of or completely block the pedestrian crosswalk. Double rant to those drivers who then ignore the crossing pedestrians by looking at their phones or just watch the oncoming traffic. They should back out of the crosswalk and acknowledge their dangerous driving.
RAVE to the city of Seattle of yore that gave us the 1962 World's Fair complete with its lasting souvenirs: the Space Needle, the science center, the opera house, the Coliseum and joy. Thank you!
RANT to Washington state for the filthy Interstate 5 corridor around Battle Ground. After a mostly clean I-5 corridor traveling from California through Oregon, what a mess after crossing into Washington.
