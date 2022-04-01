RAVE to the young man in Safeway who chased me to the exit to give me the $20 he found when I forgot I requested cash.
RANT to a popular wholesale club for keeping the renewal date for my membership the same, despite the fact that I delayed renewing my membership and returning to shop by months due to pandemic precautions on my part. Shouldn't the date be reset to when I actually renewed my membership? Makes me want to cancel altogether. As a single widower who is downsizing, I don't realize the cost of my membership in savings anyway.
RAVE to the correspondents working in Ukraine, but it is not worth losing their lives. Bring them home!
RANT AND RAVE Rave to "Buy Nothing" neighborhood groups where we can recycle stuff with people who need it. RANT to those who never come to pick up their gift!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.