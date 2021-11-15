RANT to the people who use the phrase "go the extra mile." Why do that? You then have to return to your original destination, and you wasted all that time and energy. Moreover, you went two miles!
RAVE to the excellent service provided by Ed, an employee of a QFC store in Bellevue. I was looking for Murray’s pâté at the store and could not locate the product anywhere near the Murray’s sign. Ed made it a mission to track down the pâté and was successful. I have never had such over-the-top assistance in my decades of shopping at QFC.
RANT to dog owners who use the lawn in front of the Volunteer Park Amphitheater as an off-leash area. The lawn is ruined, and this is the same lawn that families use to have picnics and audiences sit to enjoy performances.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.